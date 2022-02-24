Wigan charity says 'sock it' to poverty in fund-raising campaign

The Brick is asking people to grab a pair of their favourite, silliest, brightest socks and wear them to school, college, work or when out for a walk with the family.

They can then simply donate £1 to the charity to help it continue its work to support people facing homelessness, poverty or other crises.

Wearing silly socks for The Brick

Keely Dalfen, The Brick’s finance and commercial director, said: “We believe that no matter where people live or their background, everyone should have the chance of a decent secure life.

“However, there are thousands of people, many working families, living in Wigan and Leigh who are struggling to make ends meet. Poverty not only wastes people’s potential but deprives society of valuable talent and skills.”

The team at The Brick has been delighted by the schools, businesses and groups to join the campaign so far.

Fund-raising and marketing co-ordinator Jane Webb said: “We understand the pressures we are all under and that time is precious, so we have made our latest fund-raising challenge as easy and fun as possible, and we want to encourage people to join the hundreds of school kids and businesses who have already signed up across the Wigan and Leigh borough in the fight to end poverty.”

One business which has embraced the initiative and encouraged all of its staff to get involved is Wigan-based Fairhurst Accountants, which held a special SOCK IT! To Poverty day, where staff donned their silliest socks and donated £1 each.

Gary Edgerton, a partner at the firm, said: “We all had a great day joining the SOCK IT! To Poverty campaign when we held a ‘match the sock’ tombola and a Nerf gun challenge.

“At Fairhurst, we hold numerous charity events throughout the year, but we prefer to support local charities whenever possible.

“When we saw the SOCK IT! To Poverty event, we knew we had to take part and raise funds for this amazing charity which works so closely with our community.

“We hope the event is a great success and helps The Brick to continue their great work.”

Keely added: “We know we can’t solve poverty alone, which is why we launched SOCK IT! To Poverty to raise awareness and greater corporate, as well as community, responsibility, but most importantly to lobby policymakers to deliver an effective fit-for-purpose benefit system.”

For more details on the campaign, email [email protected]

To donate visit www.thebrick.org.uk