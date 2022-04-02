Wigan charity shops donate a day's proceeds to support refugees from Ukraine

The Brick raised more than £1,000 in just one day for the DEC Ukraine humanitarian appeal by donating all proceeds from the charity’s retail shops to the cause.

It has three shops in the borough, located on Gidlow Lane in Wigan, Railway Road in Leigh and at The Brick Works on Hodson Street in Wigan.

The sales team at The Brick's Leigh shop wear yellow and blue to support refugees in Ukraine

The charity’s shops sell a range of clothing, furniture and bric-a-brac and raise money to support people in the community facing crisis and poverty.

However, in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, The Brick’s trustees decided to donate proceeds from a day’s trading to support Ukraine’s refugees fleeing the war.

CEO Louise Green said: “At The Brick we help hundreds of families in Wigan and Leigh who are transitioning through homelessness, or who are in poverty or debt crisis, and as a team, we couldn’t sit by and watch the suffering coming out of Ukraine without doing something to help. It was a unanimous decision made by our trustees, staff and volunteers to donate a day of proceeds from our three retail shops.

“All the staff dressed in the colours of Ukraine and we transformed our shop windows to also display the colours to show our support. We are delighted that we managed to raise over £1,000 and I want to thank everyone who visited us in our shops last week to join us to raise money for Ukraine’s refugees.”