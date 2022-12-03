Wigan charity The Brick launches Christmas appeal with hard-hitting poem of child living in poverty

The Brick, which supports people facing homelessness and poverty, hopes A Dream For Wigan will help to ease the pressures on families over coming weeks.

It comes as many people are reaching breaking point and turning to the charity for help, as they deal with spiralling energy costs, rising rent and mortgage payments and increasing food bills during the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Mannion, Taylor Parkinson and Harriet Foxon, from The Brick

The campaign has been launched with hard-hitting poem The Dream, written by Wigan resident Matt Kelly.

He said: “These are unprecedented times for all of us and we need to pull together to help those who are struggling the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When writing the poem, I drew on my own childhood experiences of how hard it was for my mum and dad to make ends meet, particularly around Christmas time, and how that made me feel growing up when money was a daily struggle at home.

"There are so many families who are still struggling in the same way and they need our help now more than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the poem will encourage people to consider helping those in need by donating to The Brick.

Money raised will be used to buy food and essentials for people in need, as well as provide a 24/7 web chat support over Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity director Keely Dalfen said: “The Brick has seen an increase of people in work who are regularly visiting our food community, the numbers of people at risk of rough sleeping and who are engaging with our outreach team has increased by 24.5 per cent compared to this time last year, and the need for our services is already at an unprecedented level. Every day we hear we have conversations with people who are struggling to keep warm, pay bills and feed their families.”

She continued: “We believe that fair pay, affordable bills, enough food to eat, and a decent place to live are not luxuries, but they are our rights. Christmas should be a time of celebration, where families can be together sharing food and quality time together, looking forward to a brighter year ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad