The Wigan and Leigh charity The Brick has released a Christmas advert to highlight the stark reality of the festive season for many families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Little Christmas Ad, which was produced at no cost to the charity by Really Good Films, calls attention to the work carried out, by The Brick, to help as many families as possible struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

One in three children in Wigan and Leigh is now living in poverty, and The Brick has stepped up its efforts to address this practically by distributing essential household items, such as toilet rolls, sanitary products, toothpaste, clothing, shoes and even carpet tiles, as well as traditional gifts and toys to tens of thousands of families.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick

Keely Dalfen CEO at The Brick said: “Families have felt abandoned this year, with nowhere to turn.

"They have exhausted their savings and are on the brink of crisis, and many in vulnerable housing are terrified of eviction.”

While traditional Christmas adverts encourage spending and showcase lavish festive scenes of gifts and food, The Brick is helping to prevent crisis at this time of year when so many people are tempted to get into debt or even resort to loan sharks.

Items from The Brick are distributed via over 300 professional referring partners including social workers, healthcare providers, charities, and schools, so that they reach the families who need them most.

A still from the Brick Christmas ad

Ms Dalfen added: “This Christmas and beyond, we will be a fourth emergency service, our 24/7 webchat service will be up and running and we will be working hard to put the magic back into Christmas Day.

"No child should feel that they are not worthy, and no parent should wake up on Christmas Day with the anxiety of knowing that their child isn’t getting what they asked for from Santa.’’

The Brick’s ability to source and distribute goods, surplus to the requirements of businesses, to thousands of families has been groundbreaking but it is just one of many projects that the charity operates such as housing projects, a food community and a young person’s pathfinder homelessness prevention scheme.

Ms Dalfen said: “Our families deserve better, and with the financial support from the community, we can continue our work, providing basic essentials such as toothpaste, hygiene products and toilet roll, as well as the gifts that put a little bit of colour back into grey lives.

"We need the help of our community to continue this service into 2024, a service of hope and kindness. Because in January, when the Christmas tree comes down, that is when, families will need us the most.”

Mark Woods, creative director of Really Good Films, said: “We’re proud to have helped The Brick make this Little Christmas Ad.

“The work that Keely and her team do is vital all year round, but especially so at this time of year. To be able to help them tell their story was a real privilege.”