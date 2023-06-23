News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Wigan charity wants to help children with illnesses or disabilities celebrate Christmas in July

Christmas may not be at the forefront of many people’s minds during this hot, sunny weather, but one Wigan charity is already planning to spread festive joy.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Blessings In Disguise is accepting nominations for its Santa in July event, which is open to children and young people with a life-limiting illness or disability.

Read More
Funding appeal for newlywed Wigan mum who suffered horrific burns in a freak acc...

The charity raises funds to provide essential equipment and a range of life-enhancing experiences and activities for terminally ill and disabled children, allowing them to make treasured memories with their families and loved ones.

Fun at a previous Santa in July event organised by Blessings In DisguiseFun at a previous Santa in July event organised by Blessings In Disguise
Fun at a previous Santa in July event organised by Blessings In Disguise
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Santa in July is open to youngsters who have kept smiling against all the odds, whether they have been seriously ill, battled a life-threatening condition last Christmas or cannot enjoy the usual festivities in December.

The event will be held at Leigh Masonic Hall on Monday, July 24, running from 1pm to 3pm.

To nominate a young person to attend the event, email [email protected]

Related topics:Wigan