Wigan charity wants to help children with illnesses or disabilities celebrate Christmas in July

Blessings In Disguise is accepting nominations for its Santa in July event, which is open to children and young people with a life-limiting illness or disability.

The charity raises funds to provide essential equipment and a range of life-enhancing experiences and activities for terminally ill and disabled children, allowing them to make treasured memories with their families and loved ones.

Fun at a previous Santa in July event organised by Blessings In Disguise

Santa in July is open to youngsters who have kept smiling against all the odds, whether they have been seriously ill, battled a life-threatening condition last Christmas or cannot enjoy the usual festivities in December.

The event will be held at Leigh Masonic Hall on Monday, July 24, running from 1pm to 3pm.