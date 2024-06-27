Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan charity has revealed plans to open an animal rescue centre and not-for-profit cattery.

Cats Guidance Rescue currently has a network of animal lovers who mostly foster the felines in their homes until they can be adopted by new owners.

But it has now submitted a planning application to open both a new cat rescue and a cattery at Roadside Farm, off Astley Road, Astley.

It will allow the charity’s volunteers to care for more cats in need, as well as support owners seeking a cattery for their pets.

Janette Barton, vice-chairman and trustee at Cats Guidance Rescue

Janette Barton, trustee and vice-chairman, said: “We started to look at building our own premises, but we also considered needing a more reliable source of income to fund the rescue. We decided to support it and have a not-for-profit cattery on the same premises. Above and beyond the operating costs, staff costs and running costs, anything that the cattery makes in profit will be donated to the rescue to fund the pens.”

While the cat rescue and cattery will be on the same site, she said they would be separate to avoid any cross-contamination, for example if stray, unvaccinated cats are brought in.

There is high demand for catteries, with some closing their lists during the busy summer months, and Mrs Barton believes it will prove popular with people who have rescued cats from the charity.

Cats Guidance Rescue hopes that having its own rescue will allow it to make a big difference in the community.

Mrs Barton said: “We want it to be a big community resource. We have added some extras in so, for example, a bank of pens will be there for short-term stay. We want to work alongside the local authority and third-sector charities supporting people who are evicted, people fleeing domestic abuse situations, people who are needing to go into hospital short-term and have no-one to care for their cats.

"We get a lot of people asking us to take their cats and if we can look after them for a short period or they have to surrender them to rescue because they no longer have reliable housing. We want to work alongside authorities to provide short-term emergency accommodation.”

She also wants to open the rescue to children with literacy problems, so they can read to the cats, improving their confidence and allowing the animals to socialise.

Education around cat care could be provided and there may be opportunities for young people studying animal courses to volunteer or work there.

The charity has collected money to buy the land through fund-raising over the past six years and hopes to secure grants to progress the project.

If approved, the scheme would include a workers’ accommodation cabin and a parking area, and four people would be employed there.

The site is green belt, but Mrs Barton hopes the plan will still be approved as the land is surrounded by buildings and specialists have said it should be classed as “brown belt”.