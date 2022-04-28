Wigan charity's plea for donations as shelves are 'practically empty' at food bank

The Brick says the shelves at its food bank are “practically empty” and it desperately needs essential items for people in need.

The charity provides food for people across the borough who are struggling to make ends meet, whether they have a low income, are unemployed, homeless or facing other challenges.

It has seen demand for help soar in recent years, particularly at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and anticipates more people will turn to its services as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

In an appeal on social media, a spokesman for The Brick said: “Our food bank shelves are practically empty, and we need your help.

"There are families in Wigan and Leigh who do not have enough food to eat, and our supplies are nearly gone.”

The charity is seeking urgent donations of: tinned meat (stewed steak, ham, corned beef, meatballs etc); tinned fish; biscuits/snack bars; potatoes (fresh, tinned or instant); tinned vegetables; instant noodles; and pasta sauces.

They can be taken to The Brick’s food bank, at 10 Arcade Street, in Wigan town centre, or to drop-off points around the borough

The food bank is just one part of the charity’s work to make a difference across the borough, with a wide range of support on offer to people who need it.

Part of its income is from fund-raising events – like the Big Sleep Out held on Friday – while it also has charity shops across the borough and receives donations.