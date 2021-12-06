Wigan charity's rallying call for votes in competition to win £1,000

People are being urged to put forward The Brick, which supports people facing homelessness and poverty, as part of Ecclesiastical Insurance’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

The specialist insurer will be giving 120 charities an early Christmas gift of £1,000, with 10 winners announced each weekday until December 21.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times The Brick is nominated, the more chance it has of being selected.

Volunteers at The Brick put together hampers

The charity needs the money to provide Christmas hampers, with dinner, gifts and more, for families facing poverty.

Keely Dalfen, commercial and finance director at The Brick, said: “This is a very generous Christmas campaign by Ecclesiastical and we would be so grateful to receive this donation. It would make a big difference to our Christmas hamper campaign, as this year we are really struggling to fill the hampers and we are in need of toys and gifts for our families across Wigan and Leigh. So if everyone in our borough nominates The Brick, we could really make a difference to families this Christmas.”

Mark Hews, group CEO of Ecclesiastical, said: “As a commercial company with a charitable purpose, giving back is at the heart of our business. In fact, Ecclesiastical is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK.

“Our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign has supported hundreds of charities over the past four years and I’m delighted that we are once again helping charities change lives for the better.

“We know that for many charities £1,000 can make a real difference, so we’re encouraging supporters to get their nominations in before the deadline on December 20 to give them a chance of winning a festive financial boost.”

To nominate The Brick to receive funding, to go www.movementforgood.com /12days