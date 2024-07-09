Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hit Wigan band The Lathums have helped to raise £20,000 by working with a local charity supporting the town’s next generation of musicians.

The four-piece has partnered up with Curious Minds to create the Chance To See fund which is designed to use “access to creativity to enhance joy, positivity and hope in the lives of children and young people in the borough.”

The initiative is a rare opportunity for Wigan-based young people and organisations to access funding exclusively for our borough.

The Lathums meet young fans at Chance To See Wigan launch event

Since the project’s inception in late 2022, funds have been raised through a variety of sources.

This includes online donations by fans, proceeds from special edition vinyl releases and on-the-gate donations at some of the band’s biggest shows - including their 8,000-capacity sell out at Manchester’s Castlefield Arena last summer.

So far they have raised £20,000.

The band wanted to give back to the young people of Wigan and give them somewhere to go and create music.

Frontman Alex Moore said: “For us as a band and as people who have come through the ranks, nobody knew who we were, we had help from family and friends but in terms of a service where you could go to and point you in the right direction we didn’t really have that.

"As I’ve got older I feel we would’ve benefitted from that greatly.

"This is what we wanted to do for young people in Wigan that are just like ourselves.

"Wigan’s not an affluent place like many towns and cities.

"There’s not much money for development, for spaces you can go to.

"We wanted somewhere where a young person who might have some inkling of some kind of musical desire, it should be nurtured and encouraged.

"Hopefully it grows into something even bigger.”

Local organisations are invited to apply for grants ranging from £500 to £2,000 to support activities that foster joy, positivity, and hope.

Individual young people, aged 11 to 18, can also apply for grants of £50 to £500, provided they are connected to and referred by Wigan Youth Zone, Leigh Youth Hub, or Wigan Targeted Services.

Alex added: “I’m glad to be a part of it.

"If there are any events or anything with the band that can work in conjunction with the charity, I’d like to be involved as much as I can.

"Raising £20,000 is an amazing thing but it’s everybody it’s not just the band, it’s people like Jess from Curious Minds, people who have donated.

"I like to say we’ve got a community with the band and this is another extension of that community.”

Derri Burdon, CEO of Curious Minds said: “As a Wigan-based charity, we’re incredibly proud to be partnering with The Lathums to make the Chance To See Fund a reality. Opening the door to creative expression can make a huge difference in the lives and life chances of young people – particularly when times are hard.

"The band’s story is inspirational, as is their commitment to sharing their success with the next generation.”

The Chance to See fund is accepting donations via JustGiving https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/chancetosee.