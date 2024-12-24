We have had a look through our archives to celebrate the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day.
1. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day
Gareth and Carla Morgan with Holly, born on Christmas Day in 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day
Cassie and Marcus Gunning with Isaac, born on Christmas Day in 2009, and his sisters Bryony, left, and Megan Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day
Beth Corless with son Jack Watson on Christmas Day 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day
Christmas Day 2010 baby Bobby-Joe, born at 6.10pm weighing 7lb 7oz, with dad Nick Mort Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.