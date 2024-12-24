Wigan Christmas Day babies of years past

What better Christmas Day gift than a newborn baby?

We have had a look through our archives to celebrate the babies born in Wigan on Christmas Day.

Happy birthday tomorrow!

Gareth and Carla Morgan with Holly, born on Christmas Day in 2009

Gareth and Carla Morgan with Holly, born on Christmas Day in 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Cassie and Marcus Gunning with Isaac, born on Christmas Day in 2009, and his sisters Bryony, left, and Megan

Cassie and Marcus Gunning with Isaac, born on Christmas Day in 2009, and his sisters Bryony, left, and Megan Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Beth Corless with son Jack Watson on Christmas Day 2009

Beth Corless with son Jack Watson on Christmas Day 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Christmas Day 2010 baby Bobby-Joe, born at 6.10pm weighing 7lb 7oz, with dad Nick Mort

Christmas Day 2010 baby Bobby-Joe, born at 6.10pm weighing 7lb 7oz, with dad Nick Mort Photo: Gary Brunskill

