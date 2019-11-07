Wigan Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season is now upon as, and Wigan is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2019.



Huge crowd will be gathering in Market Square for the annual Christmas Cracker switch-on, on November 14. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wigan Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019:

What to expect from the Wigan Christmas Lights Switch On

What are the timings on the night?

The event will start at 5.30pm, with several performers entertaining the crowd. The big switch-on is scheduled to happen at 7pm. The festive fun continues on Sunday, 17 November with Santa’s Reindeer Parade in Wigan town centre from 1pm. Santa and his reindeer will make their way through the town centre to Believe Square where children and their families can get up close with the reindeers. The fun continues down at Market Place with a live stage show showcasing local performers, attractions and festive stalls until 4pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

The event is free for all to attend.

Who is switching on the Wigan Christmas lights?

Several big names, including CBBC star Hacker T Dog, will be on hand to entertain the crowds, but the big name who will be pushing the button has not yet been revealed.

Which roads are closed?

No roads will be closed but traffic in the town centre is expected to be heavy as families head into Wigan for the event.

What entertainment is on offer?

The ever-popular event will start with a Greatest Showman themed performance, followed by stage shows from Aladdin and a Minions Meltdown Show plus an exciting interactive Jedi Training Show.

What’s the parking situation?

To help get into the seasonal spirit and make a head-start on Christmas shopping, all council car parks will be free after 3pm on weekdays from 14 November, the day of the lights switch-on.

All council car parks are still free at weekends. A map of the council's car parks can be found here