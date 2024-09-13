Wigan church hosts memorial in teenager's memory
Alex Crook tragically lost his life after entering the waters of Scotman’s Flash while he was out with friends on Saturday September 7.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 15-year-old from Beech Hill sadly died a short time later.
St Wilfrids Church in Standish held a service for Year 11 pupils from Standish High where Alex was a pupil.
Alex’s dad Neil Crook told the BBC that he had been in the water with friends on the canal side of the lake when he got into difficulty, and was not taking part in any arranged water sports activities.
In a tribute he said his family were "all in shock" after the death of their much-loved son.
A Just Giving page has now raised more than £5000 for his funeral.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.