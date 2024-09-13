A Wigan church has held a service for a teenage boy who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in open water.

Alex Crook tragically lost his life after entering the waters of Scotman’s Flash while he was out with friends on Saturday September 7.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 15-year-old from Beech Hill sadly died a short time later.

St Wilfrid's Church hosted a service for Alex

St Wilfrids Church in Standish held a service for Year 11 pupils from Standish High where Alex was a pupil.

Alex’s dad Neil Crook told the BBC that he had been in the water with friends on the canal side of the lake when he got into difficulty, and was not taking part in any arranged water sports activities.

In a tribute he said his family were "all in shock" after the death of their much-loved son.

A Just Giving page has now raised more than £5000 for his funeral.