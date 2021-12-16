Wigan church induct new pastor after seven-year wait

Parbold Evangelical Church spent seven patient, prayerful years awaiting the man of God’s choosing and now Seth Wrigglesworth has been inducted.

By Newsroom
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:19 pm
Parbold Evangelical Church

He, his wife Rachel and young family have moved back “home” from Loughborough with Seth raised in nearby Hindley.

The church’s last pastor, Vince Smith, returned home to Scotland in 2014 and since then a steady supply of local preachers have faithfully ministered mornings and evenings, including regular prayer meetings and outreach events.

Seth, 31, is a former mechanical engineer and trained in the automotive industry prior to his pastoral training.

