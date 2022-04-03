Mount Zion Church officials are determined to ensure that the religious landmark is remembered, having arranged a variety of entertainments which continue until Christmas.

The historic Independent Methodist church, which stands at the junction of Ormskirk Road and Enfield Street in Pemberton, has undergone many changes and improvements in the last half century.

Minister J Barry Hart says that a great deal of thought and effort has gone into the celebrations and he was pleased that the church has worked along with other religious institutions in the area.

Ready to celebrate: officials of Pemberton's Mount Zion Church left to right: David Reed (treasurer), Jack Whatton (President), Bary Hart (minister), and Brian Lancaster (secretary).

He said: “Despite the effects of the pandemic, we have continued with most of our activities.”

Now church officials recognise this is a time for change and remedial works have been at the forefront.

Improvements were carried out in the church, and after a lot of thought, the Sunday School was disposed of and the money raised was spent on various improvements.

The fixed pews were replaced by upholstered chairs and other alterations included dismantling the pulpit with the reclaimed timber used for other church purposes.

Many alterations and improvements have been successfully undertaken in the last few years – and officials are hoping the new lease of religious life will be appreciated.

Church secretary Brian Lancaster said “This is a very exciting time for the church which is fully open again after lots of amazing alterations. It is truly a new era.

“People who haven’t been in the church for while will be surprised at the many alterations and improvements.

“We have already had some very favourable comments and our aim is to go from strength to strength.”

Here’s a list of special anniversary events:

March 29 – Wigan Community Choir.

April 23 - All Our Yesterdays – Cine and Video evening

May 28 – Deep Harmony, Christian Male Voice Choir.

June 5 – Royal Jubilee Lunch.

July 9 – Party in the grounds.

August 27- Men’s Day.

September 24– Hot Dogs and fellowship.

October 29– Pemberton Old Band

November 26 – Ladies Day – craft and fellowship.