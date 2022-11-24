Wigan church pledges to give charity donations for houses lit up this Christmas

Living Faith Church, in Orrell, will be offering the prize to houses that are festively lit to bring some cheer, despite the current gloom during a cost-of-living crisis.

Each house will receive a £50 donation to their nominated charity, a certificate and a glass trophy.

There are also plans for a grotto at the church on Sunday, December 18 at the 6pm carol service, and members of the church will be delivering hampers to elderly and vulnerable people.

Bishop Steven Evans of the Living Faith Church, Orrell.

Bishop Steven Lyn Evans said: “As a church we have felt the pain of our community. I personally meet many people with financial pressures, emotional strain, depression and stress, and it's not easing, it's only getting worse.

"It's all the more reason for us to join together and celebrate Christmas. Bringing light in the darkness is my ministry, bringing hope and love to all people.

"This is why we have committed to distribute Christmas hampers into the community and we are offering free digital photos with Santa and gifts at our carol service.

"We will be donating £50 and a prize to all the winning houses with the best light shows. The members of Living Faith Church have donated all the money for all this, it's a remarkable effort from a local church.

Exterior of Living Faith Church, Church Street, Orrell.