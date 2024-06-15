Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan dad and adventurer is one step closer to his dream of achieving a world record after completing a challenging journey across north America.

Oli France, from Standish, became the first man in 20 years and the first Brit to cycle solo across America and summit Mount Denali in Alaska.

Consistently in the world’s top 10 most dangerous mountains, many consider Denali to be the coldest mountain because of its high elevation and sub-arctic location, with the summit regularly reaching minus 40 degrees.

Oli summited Mount Denali from the very bottom, traversing a mountain range, fording freezing rivers and several dangerous glacial and crevasse fields on the dangerous West Buttress route to reach the summit.

Well travelled: Oli France

Each year only 1,000 people are given permission to attempt to summit Denali, less than a third make it and all are flown into base camp, making Oli and his team the only four men to summit Denali from the bottom this year.

The day before Oli reached the summit, a solo climber died while trying to reach the top, another was taken off the mountain with a broken leg and a group had their camp ripped to shreds by gale force winds.

Before even getting to base camp, Oli, who was travelling unsupported as a group of four, faced vast crevasse fields, where crevasses 1,000m deep were covered by a thin blanket of snow.

During the expedition, one of Oli’s team fell through the snow into a crevasse and it was only because the four men were roped together that they were able to pull him out.

Oli France

At other times, as the team skied across the snowy tundra, the heavy 60kg sleds that contained all their kit would often pull them down the mountain dangerously fast.

They were also tracked by wild bears and found a moose carcass that had been savaged by bears close to their camp one morning.

During a gale the team had to wait for five days in their tent for a storm to blow over before they could continue.

