Wigan college alumni shine at London Graduate Fashion Week

Two former Wigan and Leigh College fashion students were selected to show their final degree collections on the catwalk at London Graduate Fashion Week.

The event was held at the Truman Brewery in East London and is a major date in the fashion calendar attracting 30,000 guests.

Former Westleigh High pupil April Unsworth is now in her final year at University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) studying BA (Hons) Fashion Design after gaining a Distinction in her BTEC Level 3 Fashion and Clothing course at college.

She gained her place after professional stylists attended the university to judge their end of year catwalk.

April, 20 said: “I loved the course at Wigan and Leigh College and it was a great start leading towards university.

“I was very excited to showcase my work at London Graduate Fashion Week as it’s what I have been working towards since college. It was amazing to be selected – it was a great experience to display my work on the catwalk.”

Former Hawkley Hall High pupil Jacob Connolly graduated from the HND Fashion Design course at the University Centre, Wigan and Leigh College before progressing onto a top-up degree in Fashion Design at UCLan.

Jacob was also selected to showcase his work down the catwalk in which has been a regular occurrence for college fashion alumni over the years.

Both students needed to provide six outfits for the prestigious London show, which has helped to launch the careers of notable fashion moguls Stella McCartney and Christopher Bailey MBE, the president of Burberry.

Fashion expert and course tutor Dawn Cunningham said: “I am very proud of April and Jacob’s achievement at being selected by their University to show their Final Degree Collection on the catwalk of Graduate Fashion Week in London.”