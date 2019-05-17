Wigan college staff on fund-raising drive

Wigan and Leigh College has completed a campaign to collect and donate items for charities across the borough and beyond.

The Let Love Grow initiative inspired teams from across the institution to bring in items ranging from clothes for men, women and children to food, and toys for a host of well deserving charities.

Each team made a pledge in February to agree and support one charity of their choice, reflecting a shared value by the college of promoting a culture of kindness and respect for others.

By doing so, they made a promise to put one item for their chosen charity into a collection for the duration of Lent which meant 40 gifts from each of the 14 departments involved, however the generosity of the teams often meant that the totals were far surpassed.

College assistant principal Maxine Mealey recently participated in The Brick’s Sleep-Out at DW Stadium and emphasised the commitment shown in contributing to some great causes.

“We continue to be impressed and overwhelmed by our staff and students who show such kindness and compassion for others,” she said.

“We work closely with our local communities in both Wigan and Leigh and plan to continue to support these wonderful organisations.”

The Brick was just one charity that was supported and three teams donated items for their food bank, clothes for the homeless as well as everyday necessities such as toothbrushes and hygiene products.

The Pearl Suite which is a bereavement room at Wigan Infirmary, the Homeless Support Project, Women’s Refuge, Three Wishes Charity, Claire House, RSPCA Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home, Coops (who provide Housing Support for people in Wigan) and Wigan and Leigh Hospice all received generous donations.