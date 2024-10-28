Wigan community centre launches winter initiative to support vulnerable residents
Diamond Community Support Centre in Ashton is aiming to provide a lifeline for individuals facing financial hardship, isolation, or mental health challenges.
The initiative includes a variety of services designed to help residents stay warm, fed, and connected during the harsh winter months.
It is also one of Wigan Council’s warm hubs which offers a safe, heated space for people to gather.
In addition to warm spaces, the centre is also providing care packages to those in need.
Centre director Sarah Myler said: “It came about with the recent cuts with the winter fuel allowance.
"We wanted to do something to support residents that are going to be struggling.
"We decided not to pigeon hole it towards just elderly people and open it up to anyone who may need it.
"There is a multi-strategy approach, we’ve over 4,400 pensioners in Wigan entitled to pension credit who aren’t currently claiming it would also be eligible to claim the winter fuel allowance.
"We’re holding some drop-in sessions with a lady who is going to come in and advise about benefits and a financial advisor to help anyone who doesn’t know if they’re eligible and to help fill forms.
"We’re providing winter warmer packages, so we’re collecting things like warm blankets, thermal door curtains, draft excluders those type of things to help anyone struggling to keep their house warm.
“We already run a donation-based cafe at the centre and we’re also registered with the warm spaces scheme at the council which we will be advertising more.
"People come in and they can spend hours here, we’ve got games they can play.
"We also have a food-bank so if people need to put the money on their heating instead of eating we can help with that as well..”
The centre is appealing for any businesses or residents to donate items if they are able to.
Sarah added: “We’re looking for anything that can be used to keep warm.
"Any wearable type things like dressing gowns or heated blankets.
"Anything someone can use to keep warm if they can’t put the heating on”
Anyone who needs a care package can contact Sarah on Facebook or drop-in to the centre.
