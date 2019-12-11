Wigan community group collecting sweet treats to give out to Christmas workers

A community organisation is asking generous Wiganers to donate sweet treats to be given out across the borough to festive workers.

Not-for-profit group Crisp CIC in Hindley is aiming to collect 2,000 Terry’s Chocolate Oranges over the next few days to be dished out at local venues to reward those who will be grafting hard over the Christmas period.

The organisation is backing the Chocolate Orange Challenge for the second year, having distributed 1,000 chocolate orbs in 2018.

The recipients will be employees at health and social care facilities across Wigan and Leigh who have to balance the demands of looking after vulnerable people with enjoying a break with their own loved ones.

Crisp CIC is doubling its target from last year as it hopes to give out chocolates at more sites this year, ensuring small and independent businesses and organisations do not miss out.

The challenge was started in 2016 by Chris Lamb, from Rainford, whose son Elliot died after being born with a rare disease and severe brain damage.

He bought a chocolate orange for a physiotherapist to thank them for their kindness while was Elliot was in hospital and ended up dishing out more and more sweet treats to NHS staff.

Following his son’s death aged just four Chris decided he wanted to cherish Elliot’s memory so decidedd to collect chocolate oranges to be shared far and wide.

Crisp CIC director Sam Broxton said: “We really wanted to work with Chris to bring this to Wigan.

“We started last year and we’re trying to collect as many chocolate oranges as we can.

“We want to go into hospitals and the hospice, care homes and supported accommodation.”

“We don’t want to just give them out to the NHS, we want to visit little organisations working over Christmas that sometimes go unnoticed.”

The organisation is teaming up with local schools and churches to collect as many chocolate oranges as possible.

Any donations must be handed in by December 13 as they will be given out the following week. Chocolate oranges can be dropped off at Hindley Library and Community Centre on First Avenue.