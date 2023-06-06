Wigan community group scoops more than £47,000 from the National Lottery

More Than Words Advocacy CIC will receive almost £47,600 for its Danspiration project, which will be used provide inclusive dance lessons for people of all ages and abilities.

Using dance and movement, the project aims to bring people together to build strong relationships and encourage them to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Wiganers were urged to vote for More Than Words' Danspiration project

The group, which is based at The Edge in Wigan, was among 95 projects across the UK in the running for a share of more than £4m in National Lottery funding as part of this year’s The People’s Projects.