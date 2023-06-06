Wigan community group scoops more than £47,000 from the National Lottery
More Than Words Advocacy CIC will receive almost £47,600 for its Danspiration project, which will be used provide inclusive dance lessons for people of all ages and abilities.
Using dance and movement, the project aims to bring people together to build strong relationships and encourage them to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle.
The group, which is based at The Edge in Wigan, was among 95 projects across the UK in the running for a share of more than £4m in National Lottery funding as part of this year’s The People’s Projects.
It was a chance for members of the public to vote on how they wanted the money to be spent in their area, as well as for the projects to raise awareness and support for what they do and secure valuable funding.