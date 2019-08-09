Wigan community group stages crazy golf event

A community project using rugby league to help Wiganers with dementia which is in the running for an award got on the tee for its latest event.

Rugby Memories staged an afternoon of crazy golf at Robin Park Arena, Wigan Warriors’ new training base.

Wigan legend Billy Boston with current player Joe Burger and Claire Taylor from the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation

First-team player Joe Burgess and Warriors’ head of youth Mick Cassidy joined the group to show off their skills with a golf club as they negotiated the course’s obstacles.

Rugby legend Billy Boston, who is celebrating his 85th birthday, also attended.

Rugby Memories is organised by Wigan Warriors Community Foundation and has been shortlisted for the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards. The scheme is asking for Wiganers’ support in a public vote, which lasts until midnight on August 21.

Support the project at lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

