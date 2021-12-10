Hindley Library and Community Centre

Hindley Library and Community Centre, which was used as a voluntary food bank during the Covid-19 pandemic, hosted a range of events to encourage people back inside.

Chapter One Tea Rooms was amongst the facilities to get back up and running as part of the week of activities .

Coin Chris Ready, who attended the reopening, said: “It is great to see all the library’s opening again because they are the heartbeat of our community. Hindley is a prime example of this work in action.”

The community hub has reopened after 18 months

Events included a drop in for over-55s, live music, craft and festive sessions, and a Children In Need day, to raise money for the charity.

Managing director Sam Broxton said: “We are excited to be able to bring the community back through the doors. Whether that is for the library, a community session or just for a brew and a chat.”

As more people start to do more things following the end of Covid-19 restrictions, more help will be needed at the community centre.

The venue is looking for new volunteers to come down and help out with the project in order to enable them to do more.

Anyone who is interested should email: [email protected]