Wigan community initiative given boost by former Great Britain wheelchair rugby athlete
A former Great Britain disabled athlete has given a boost to a Wigan community initiative.
Daniel Dawoud, who represented his nation playing wheelchair rugby, paid a visit to Aspull One House.
He was invited by his long time friend and ward councillor Chris Ready, with the pair meeting regularly to discuss local issues.
Mr Dawoud said: “Chris insisted we met at the One House so he could show me what the volunteers have achieved. The people who welcomed me were brilliant and the food was amazing.
“One thing I've got to say is that the disabled access here is better than most other outlets I use. The private sector could learn a lot from the One House and as the saying goes, I will be back.”
Read More
One House is the community centre at the heart of Aspull, with its volunteer-led cafe proving to be a popular facility, catering for different needs.
Coun Chris Ready was ‘honoured’ to welcome Mr Dawoud.
He said: “He is a true inspiration to all of us and a great ambassador for the council and community.”
The feedback given by Mr Dawoud was appreciated by the staff at One House, who help out in their own time.
Centre manager Kathleen Marsh said: “His comments have given us all a boost, this is why we are here. Daniel is always welcome at our centre, and a massive thanks to our volunteers.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.