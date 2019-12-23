Wigan community organisation united after cruel thefts

A Wigan community organisation is calling on residents to come together for a festive event in defiance of criminals making their lives a misery.

Chapter One Tea Rooms, in Hindley, will welcome local people through the doors on Monday lunchtime to spread some festive cheers and lift the spirits.

That is badly needed at the moment after callous offenders smashed their way into the former Hindley Library on First Avenue and made off with a haul of items including chocolate oranges which were being collected to spread to emergency workers grafting over Christmas and presents volunteers and staff had bought for each other.

Heartbreakingly the incident, which is thought happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, comes just a few days after the building was raided for items including a specially-adapted till containing around £600.

Despite the double blow Crisp Communities CIC is determined not to be beaten and instead wants to sign off the year with a sign that the offenders have not won.

Director Sam Broxton said: “We have had so many people asking how they can help so we’re inviting everybody to the tea rooms to come together as a community.

“We feel the best way forward is to remind everyone how amazing the Hindley community is by making our volunteers smile, having a laugh and sharing positive stories. I just think the situation is really sad and a bit frightening.

“The first time affected our volunteers but this second one has hit the library staff. They’ve taken things with real meaning and items that companies donated to fill the void from the first break-in have gone. It’s just a shame.”

Sam says the offenders made “an absolute mess” as they gained entry to the library, smashing a window before using a hammer and screwdriver to get into a locked room and help themselves to the contents.

However, the not-for-profit group is far from throwing in the towel and hopes its Monday lunchtime event will provide something of a show of defiance.

Crisp Communities CIC is asking kind-hearted residents to bring food they can share such as cakes, biscuits and sweets, while Sam and her team will make a meal out of meat and fresh fruit and vegetables donated by Fur Clemt and The Brick is providing extra mince pies and nibbles.

The event runs from 11am until 1pm on Monday December 23. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been informed of the latest break-in and anyone with information can ring them on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.