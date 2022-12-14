Wigan community turns out in force for carol service around Christmas tree
More than 70 people braved the cold to sing their hearts out at a community carol service.
By Gaynor Clarke
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
Councillors Lawrence Hunt and George Davies, along with the Reverend Stan Higginson from St Michael’s and All Angels Church, Swinley, led the annual event around a dazzling Christmas tree on Wigan Lane.
People of all ages came together to sing traditional favourites such as Twelve Days of Christmas and Once in Royal David’s City, before the festive celebration ended with children’s favourite Jingle Bells.