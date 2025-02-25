Major improvements are planned for Ashton’s historic market site, and Wigan Council is looking for a passionate, innovative and enthusiastic market operator to be part of this exciting future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new and improved public square is set to be created on the southern half of Garswood Street car park, with space and facilities for events, pop-ups and market stalls.

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “There was a market on Garswood Street for more than a century until it sadly closed during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know there is a lot of support to bring the market square back into use, with lots of different plans including food and drinks, event space, market stalls, space to socialise and for communities to get together for events and more.

Coun Danny Fletcher, former Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, Coun Jenny Bullen and Coun Andrew Bullen in Ashton town centre celebrating the Levelling Up which was granted in 2023

“This is a really exciting opportunity for the right person or organisation to get involved at an early stage and help shape the final designs of this Square, ensuring that it is ready to deliver what residents of Ashton would like to see.”

This is not the only news from the Our Future Ashton project, which is bringing more than £6million investment into Ashton, funded by the Government following a successful council bid.

The investment will be used to make the streets more attractive, greener and safer, create art works, improve lighting, as well as contributing towards improvements to business premises and shop fronts, and some of this work has already begun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albert Street car park will be improved to create more spaces, so people who work in Ashton will still be able to park in a close and convenient place, while Garswood Street car park will continue to be well placed for visitors and shoppers, as well as enabling deliveries for local businesses.

Local company, Orb Rope Access are already on-site at businesses along Gerard Street carrying out cleaning and survey works, working with businesses to invest in the future.

This is just the start of a range of repair and conservation works to bring out the best in the historic environment across Ashton town centre, working with Creative Heritage who were part of the successful Tyldesley Heritage Action Zone.

To find out more about the Our Future Ashton project, and to express an interest in operating Ashton’s future market by Friday March 7 visit www.wigan.gov.uk/OurFutureAshton