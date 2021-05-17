Wigan Council reveals shortlist for awards honouring community heroes

The shortlist for the Our Town Awards, which recognises community heroes across Wigan Borough, has been announced

The awards ceremony will be held virtually on Thursday 3rd June during national volunteer week and will celebrate all those who go above and beyond to make their community a better place.

Councillor Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and culture at Wigan Council, is one of the judges. He said: “We’ve received so many entries, it’s been really difficult shortlisting them. There’s so many inspirational people in our borough doing kind and selfless things each and every day.”

There are five categories in total, including community hero, neighbourhood hero, environmental hero, Covid-19 superhero and extraordinary acts of kindness.

Judges will now choose one winner and two runner ups for each category. The results will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Award categories:

Neighbourhood Hero:

From bringing in your bin unprompted, tidying up your garden or popping to the shops. This is the category for that generous, friendly neighbour who always goes out of their way to help people.

- Michael Hogarth.

- Terry Pemberton.

- Brenda Causey.

- Freada Holding.

- Mark Thomason.

- Jes and Sam Rusling.

Community Hero:

Do you know someone who rolls up their sleeves and takes the initiative to bring your local community together? They might organise the troops to put on a special event, or co-ordinate getting donations to those who need them most in the local area.

- Becca Shaw.

- Mark Collier.

- Mavis Grundy.

- Kris Clarke.

- Annemarie Glavin.

- Sharon Mattin.

- Dianne Joseph.

- Kieran Jones.

Environmental Hero:

We all know we should do something to be good to our environment, but there are a few special individuals who make the effort to create a better place to live for everyone. They might organise a litter pick or spend time creating a special green space for the whole community to enjoy.

- Gill Eyre.

- Rachel Heydon.

- Mark Whittaker.

- Mandy Neale.

- Sintija Ribaka.

- David Brunet.

COVID-19 Superheroes:

The last few months have been a testing time for all of us, but there are a few extra special people in our communities who have risen to the challenge and stepped up to help out others before themselves.

- Sue Fairclough.

- McKenzie Fisher.

- Dianne Baker.

- Jessica Holt.

- Sue Metcalf.

- Catherine Roberts.

Extraordinary Acts of Kindness:

This category is for those extra special stars who selflessly put others before themselves to really make a positive difference to someone’s life.

- Luke Mclachlan.

- Olive Jones.

- Kathleen Haslam.

- Ruth Connor.