Wigan Council tea parties offering technological support for local residents

Wigan residents can attend tea parties for any help with technology

The TechMates programme, which was originally set up to support older residents during the height of the pandemic, is now launching new in-person tea parties across the borough.

This will provide an opportunity for people to ask questions about using technology.

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet holder for digital, said: “The pandemic has accelerated our digital inclusion work rapidly and the TechMates programme is a wonderful example of how this is working wonderfully.

“Not everyone has a family to support them with technology and throughout the pandemic, social isolation has proved to be very difficult for some.

“The digital inclusion team, supported by wonderful volunteers, have helped to relieve some of this isolation by teaching basic digital skills, particularly among older people, which can be truly life-changing.”

TechMates was launched in early 2020 and matched residents and tech-savvy volunteers to discuss any questions or concerns about technology over the telephone or video call, but is now able to welcome people in person.

Shevington Methodist Church has been used as one of the venues, where the community association have been supported by Greater Manchester age-friendly funding.

This has allowed them to fund a handful of tablets and their connectivity for 12-months for those who wouldn’t usually be able to access them.

Marlaine Whitham, a representative of Shevington and District Community Association, added: “We were pleased to be able to loan a number of tablets to those new to technology thanks to some Greater Manchester Ambition for Ageing funding.

“There are a lot of residents who haven’t grown up with technology who are being quite courageous in trying new things.

“They are using technology to share photos with family and do things that many take for granted, like booking doctors’ appointments, checking train times, sending emails and even making video calls.

"We are hoping to have more drop-in sessions and classes in the New Year creating a positive, digitally included community.”

The Council is continuing to respond to the needs of residents, organising helpful events, like sessions which cover how to use Ask my GP or download apps.

Sonia, from Appley Bridge, is one of the people accessing support.

She said: “Learning how to use a tablet is enlightening me as I go along. These sessions are really helpful and even if you learn one or two things each session, that’s great.

“I’m a technophobe but I’m now able to make appointments, google things and even watch television programmes that I’ve missed back. My tip to others would be… Don’t be afraid to have a go.”

The month of October saw Greater Manchester celebrate ‘Digitober.’

As part of this, Wigan Borough has played host to a series of events to digitally engage residents and reduce digital exclusion.

Click here to find out more about a TechMates session near you.