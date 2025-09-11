Wigan councillor makes generous donation after finding signed photo of boxing champion Joe Calzaghe
Coun Eunice Smethurst, who represents Abram, found a signed photograph of legendary champion Joe Calzaghe.
The Welshman competed as a professional boxer from 1993 to 2008, held multiple world championship titles in two weight classes and was the longest-reigning super middleweight world champion in boxing history.
He won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2007 and retired with an undefeated record of 46 wins, before later taking part in TV’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Coun Smethurst wanted the photograph to "go home" to somewhere meaningful, so she reached out to Coun Chris Ready for ideas on how it could benefit the community.
He suggested donating it to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, where it could be sold in an auction to raise vital funds for its work.
The hospice team was thrilled with the idea.
Fund-raising manager Lindsey Butler said: “We can’t thank Eunice and Chris enough — what a great gesture! Let’s hope the boxing community gets their gloves on it!”
Coun Smethurst added: “I’m so pleased that the hospice can get some funds out of this bit of history.”
The hospice, which is based in Hindley, sells a host of items on auction website eBay to help raise money for the care of terminally ill patients and their families.
It receives less than a third of its funding from the NHS and has to raise £4.4m every year to keep its services running.