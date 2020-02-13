Wigan councillors approve new 'community wellbeing' gym despite opposition from neighbours

A gym focusing on the “community wellbeing” of residents in Lowton has been given permission to open its doors.

The facility will run “small scale” personal training and group classes out of a vacant space above a car wash on the village’s Newton Road.

The site in Lowton

Work has already started on renovating the buildings on the site, which includes a petrol station, a vehicle repair garage and a car sales lot.

Changes to the layout will see 19 parking spaces introduced, with nine dedicated to gym users, and a one-way system to improve traffic flow.

Paul Mason, who will be the head coach of the new gym, told Wigan council’s planning committee that it was in his ethos to “give something back to the community”.

“The aim is to open a family-run community gym which supports everyone on their health and fitness journeys,” he said.

“The gym would operate with community interest groups and will reinvest all of its profits back into local causes. It’s all about giving something back, and focusing on the wellbeing of the community.”

Planning officers said that a small gym serving local needs will not have an impact on the vitality or viability of local centres.

Every member of the planning committee backed the proposals – despite 13 residents objecting over parking and noise concerns.

Neighbours feared that loud music, and chatter from visitors leaving the gym at night, would cause disturbance.

But the committee agreed that the opening times – 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm on Saturdays and 9am to 5pm on Sundays – were acceptable.

Coun Jeanette Prescott said: “This is a fantastic scheme. I don’t see how it will be a problem for the neighbours, it’s good for the area.”

Coun Stuart Gerrard added: “It’s good to see an old building put into great use.”

And while sympathetic to those living next to the site, Coun Kathleen Houlton, said: “The owner has worked very hard with what residents have required and has come through very well.”