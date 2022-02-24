Wigan councillors ensure bright future for organisation supporting families in need

Around 20 councillors have joined forces to donate a total of £6,650 from their Brighter Borough funds to Daffodils Dreams.

It will allow the organisation to continue providing a shopping experience for children, rather than simply distributing second-hand items.

Maureen Holcroft, founder and director of Daffodils Dreams, said: “The funds have allowed us to invite children for a free shopping experience to choose clothes they like and fit them properly from our pre-loved boutique.

Coun Lawrence Hunt and councillor supporting officer Paula Clisham present a £6,650 cheque from Brighter Borough funding to Maureen Holcroft at Daffodils Dreams

“There are so many benefits to children being able to choose their own clothes rather than just handouts.

“It can boost their self-esteem, allow them to develop their own identity and help them reach their full potential by giving them self-confidence in their appearance.”

Daffodils Dreams was founded in 2018 to provide both essential items and positive experiences for families in need, helping them to thrive.

There has been a “dramatic” rise in the number of referrals received year-on-year.

A total of 463 children received Christmas Eve boxes containing new nightwear, bed socks, sweets and toys in 2021.

Easter treats and gifts were distributed to hundreds of children, while hundreds of youngsters and their families received clothing bundles, bedding, toys, toiletries, baby equipment, activity vouchers, prom outfits and other things that many children take for granted.

Coun Lawrence Hunt, who presented the cheque to Maureen, said he learned about the work done by Daffodils Dreams several years ago.

He said: “Daffodils Dreams are a breath of fresh air. They are giving life chances to the children who need them.

“Because the support mechanisms have been removed, it acts as an emergency service.

“The difference that it makes to those children and their lives is great. They would just be left behind otherwise.”

He encouraged people across Wigan to show support for the organisation.

“We can all play our part by supporting them and going along and using the boutique, for example, and attending any events,” he said.

“They do such good work. It’s a joy to see.”