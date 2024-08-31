Wigan councillors gear up for charity run
A rugby league legend was on hand to show some support to two councillors ahead of the Wigan 10k.
Former Sky Sports presenter Phil Clark gave Coun Chris Ready and Coun Lawrence Hunt some words of encouragement for the big race on Sunday (September 1).
Phil said: “I'm fully behind these two great guys and what they are doing for charity is fabulous, what they do for our town day in day out is heartwarming, good luck for Sunday, and I'm sure the whole town will be behind you.”
Coun Ready is running for Wigan and Leigh Hospice while Coun Hunt is running for Daffodil Dreams.
