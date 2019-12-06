Wigan couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

A Wigan couple were joined by loved ones to celebrate a milestone anniversary.



Laurence and Kathleen Hayes hosted their closest family members at their home in Orrell to mark 70 years of marriage.

Platinum couple Lawrence and Kathleen Heyes on their wedding day an incredible 70 years ago

The couple met in Pemberton, where they are both originally from.

Daughter Kathryn Farrimond said: “My dad was a painter and decorator, my mum was the daughter of a local baker.

“They were both just pottering about in Pemberton and met locally. It’s a little local love story from the 1940s.”

Laurence, 93, and Kathleen, 91, were married at St John’s Church in Wigan in 1949, and went on to have four children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends gathered at the couple’s house in Millcroft Avenue on their anniversary, for a special celebration of the milestone.

The couple also showed off their congratulatory card from Her Majesty The Queen - certainly something worth shouting about!