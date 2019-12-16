Wigan couple committed to spreading joy

A caring couple defied the odds to raise thousands of pounds to help people in need this Christmas.

Each year, Janice and Justin Hinden make crafts and decorations at home, which they sell in the run-up to the festive season.

The money raised is used to buy food, toys and other items for people struggling to cope at Christmas.

The successful fund-raiser has been growing each year, but this time it looked in doubt after Janice fell seriously ill.

After feeling unwell for a couple of weeks, she ended up at Wigan Infirmary where she was diagnosed with cryptogenic organising pneumonia, a very rare strain of the illness, as well as sepsis.

Janice spent two weeks on a life support machine, with Justin, 49, at her side.

She was released from hospital six weeks later, in September, and has been recovering since, including learning how to walk.

But Janice was determined that her illness would not stop her continuing with this year’s fund-raiser, named A Christmas Wish.

The pair, who live in Poolstock, manned stalls in Wigan town centre and at supermarkets to sell their reindeer, snowmen and other decorations.

Once again they attracted both regular and new customers, with one man even travelling from Wales twice to visit the stall.

And the couple were delighted to raise a massive £7,335 in total.

Janice said: “We were aiming for £5,000. We started a week later and finished a week earlier, and we had to cancel a couple of days in between on account of the weather. I’m over the moon.”

Despite having pneumonia again, Janice is glad they could go ahead with the initiative.

She said: “I’m relieved that it’s done. It’s like a weight off my shoulders. Because we have exceeded the £5,000, it makes it even better.”

The Hindens are now busy buying supplies for Billinge-based The Storehouse Project.

They have made up 72 food parcels, each with 80 items, though they may be split up to help even more people.

They will buy a £1,000 fuel card for The Storehouse, as well as cloth wardrobes, beds and mattresses for people leaving hostels and moving into their own homes.

Wigan’s social services will also receive selection boxes, colouring books and other items for youngsters.

After all their hard work there is no time to rest, as the couple will soon be turning their attention to buying materials for next year’s products.

Janice said: “As soon as Christmas is over with and all the prices come down, we start going out hunting again.

“We already have orders for snowmen and reindeer for next year because we ran out. They only lasted about four weeks.”