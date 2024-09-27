Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan couple looking forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary were devastated when their cruise holiday was suddenly cancelled.

Joyce and Granville Myers, from Shevington, booked a two-week P&O trip around the Mediterranean, setting sail on October 5, through travel agent Tui at Robin Retail Park.

They paid a deposit when they made the booking in April, followed by the remaining balance in June, and were looking forward to the holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Granville and Joyce Myers on a previous cruise

But in August they received a phone call asking them to go to the Tui store, where they were told the booking had to be cancelled.

This was because they had not booked an accessible room and an evacuation chair had not been allocated for Mr Myers in the event of an emergency.

The 83-year-old cannot walk the full length of a ship, so usually takes a foldaway electric wheelchair with him while on a cruise.

They were aware that no accessible rooms were available when they made the booking, but had not used one on previous trips and were happy to select balcony rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Myers had completed a form giving details of his wheelchair when the booking was made.

However, they claim they were told P&O’s policy changed in January and everyone needing a wheelchair of any kind had to book an accessible chair and be assigned an evacuation chair.

Their daughter Lisa Myers-Burney said they were “gobsmacked” by the news.

"Tui didn’t have any alternative,” she said. “They didn’t offer a different holiday or offer to find the next available cruise, it was just that they couldn’t go. They kept saying P&O’s policy had changed and there wasn’t an evacuation chair for my dad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple were very upset and left without agreeing a way forward.

Mrs Myers, 82, returned a few days later with her daughter and planned to seek legal advice, but instead she received a phone call later that afternoon saying they had to accept a full refund by the following day or they would only get 50 per cent of their money back.

Lisa said: “My parents panicked and just accepted the refund.”

The couple are upset by the way they were treated by Tui and that the booking was accepted at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa said: “Tui is my parents’ booking agent and they should have known. At no point until August were they told that for my dad to take a wheelchair he needed to have an accessible room.

"They went on a cruise last year and the year before and they had no problem.”

The Myers will instead celebrate their wedding anniversary in Turkey, after booking through a different travel agent, but will have to wait until next year to go on a cruise in an accessible room.

A spokesman for P&O said the new maritime regulation requiring an evacuation chair was introduced on November 8 last year, while the accessible cabin policy was introduced on September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The policy has been introduced to ensure that, in the unlikely event of an emergency, we are fully equipped to deal with any mobility need. If a customer requires a mobility aid, then this needs to be declared when booking as safety is always our number one priority.

"We have hundreds of cabins across our ships that cater for people with numerous accessibility needs, so we ask that customers discuss their mobility needs with us or their travel agent when booking, to ensure we can deliver an incredible holiday to suit their needs.”

Tui has not responded to a request for a comment.