Wigan couple open 'family friendly' pay-as-you-go gym

A Wigan couple are hoping to change the face of exercise in the borough by opening a pay as you go “family-friendly” gym.

Jessica Holt and Stuart Angus, from Standish, want to help fight child and adult obesity in the borough by offering people of all ages the opportunity to train together.

The pair, who have three children between them, will launch “The Studio - Standish” later this month at the Swimsmart centre off Bradley Lane.

“It’s always been Stuart’s plan to own a boutique studio,” said 35-year-old Jessica. “Since having our own children, we have been trying to develop their interest in fitness.

“When we have been looking into doing something we can all do together, we found there isn’t that much.”

Jessica and Stuart, who have a 19-month-old son and a five-year-old daughter together, as well as Stuart’s 14-year-old daughter, came up with the concept of their affordable family-friendly gym around 12 months ago.

Working full-time as a nurse, Jessica said she has seen the impact of rising levels of obesity.

“The main thing is to try and get people excited about exercise rather than them seeing it as a chore,” she said.

“It has such a positive impact on mental health as well. I think trying to get children to exercise or meditate to relax is really important so we will be incorporating that as well.

“This is especially the case now trying to get children off their tablets and iPads.

“We will be offering kids yoga classes and “studio kids” which is like an exercise class. There will be classes for teenagers too - things for different ages from five years and above.

“As a parent it can be hard if you want to go to the gym yourself, say you’re a single parent and you can’t get the childcare to go.”

Adult classes will include HIIT, yoga and bootcamps.

The Studio will open fully to the public on Monday, June 17, following a special launch event on Saturday, June 15.