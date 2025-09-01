"Everyone said that the wedding was so different but they didn’t expect anything else.”

It was certainly a day to remember for a Wigan couple who made history as the first people to get married at Wigan’s crematorium chapel.

The historic building is usually used for more solemn occasions, but Craig and Diane Winstanley, from Orrell, decided it would be the perfect place for them to tie the knot.

And they had no regrets after saying “I do” there.

Diane, nee Davies, said: “It was really nice. Everyone was really shocked. There were people there who had been for funerals and they said it was like a different place, because the florist had dressed it up, and they said you wouldn’t know it was a crematorium.

Diane and Craig Winstanley outside the crematorium chapel on their wedding day

"I am 100 per cent glad we did it. I would recommend getting married there. It was beautiful.

"It felt really nice because everyone said it was really relaxed. There was a lot of laughter and in church you don’t necessarily get that. It was very intimate and really good.”

Diane, 43, is a regular visitor to the chapel as she works for Varty’s Funeral Directors in Ince, but said it was different going there for a wedding.

Diane Winstanley with her son Lewis

She said: “It’s like a home from home for me. The staff working were absolutely amazing. They couldn’t do enough for us.

"It felt a bit strange going there to get married, as opposed to doing a funeral, and when I got there I said I didn’t think I would be so nervous, but it was amazing.”

Diane’s boss Bill Varty was the minister officiating the service and she said he added a “twist” to proceedings.

She was given away by her 23-year-old son Lewis as a recording of her late dad Geoff Davies performing The Beatles’ song And I Love Her was played.

Diane Winstanley on the pitch at The Brick Community Stadium on her wedding day, watched by new husband Craig Winstanley

Diane’s mum Maureen Maye has been receiving palliative care, but her health rallied and she was well enough to give a reading during the service.

After the wedding, a reception was held in The Brick Community Stadium Marquee.

Wigan Athletic were playing against Stockport County and the happy couple were invited to go onto the pitch at half-time to kick a ball for the chance to win a pizza.

They were cheered on by football fans as they took to the ground in their wedding finery – but were not successful in the challenge.

Newlyweds Craig and Diane Winstanley at The Brick Community Stadium

And that was not the end of the surprises.

Diane said: “My friend came who is a reptile guy and I ended up on the dance floor with a boa constrictor around my neck!

"Everyone said that the wedding was so different but they didn’t expect anything else.”

She hopes other people will follow in her footsteps now by tying the knot at the crematorium’s chapel.

"I think Craig was a bit apprehensive. It was what I wanted to do and he thought it was a bit strange and people wondered if it was the right thing to do,” she said

“But afterwards everyone said it was amazing. They were all shocked and said they had been there for funerals and it was nice to see it in a different light. Someone said it was nice to cry happy tears there instead of sad tears.”