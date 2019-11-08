Wigan couple to host casino-themed charity night in memory of their baby daughter

A Wigan couple will conjure up the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas for a casino charity night in memory of their tragic baby daughter.

Brian and Lisa Stazicker, from Standish, are marking the 40th anniversary of Brian’s Goose Green hair salon with the fund-raising event at St Aidan’s Parish Centre in Winstanley next month.

Louise Perry, Lisa Stazicker, Brian Stazicker, Alyssa Thomas and Olivia Connell outside the hair salon in Goose Green. Lisa and Brian are organisng a casino night to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the business and to raise funds for The Childrens Brain Injury Trust, in memory of their daughter Scarlet, pictured below

The generous couple decided to mark the business milestone by helping a good cause and have chosen the Child Brain Injury Trust.

However, there is also a shadow of sadness behind the fund-raising as the charity is close to their hearts due to their baby daughter Scarlet dying on the operating table aged just 19 and a half months after being diagnosed with a tumour 15 years ago.

Brian and Lisa have previously run a charity night which brought in £3,500 and are hoping to make a four-figure sum for Children With Brain Tumours this time around.

Lisa, 50, said: “Brian will have had his business for 40 years in November and wanted to celebrate, so we thought while we were celebrating we may as well do something for charity.

Scarlet Stazicker

“The brain tumour charity is so close to our hearts because of Scarlet. We are trying to help other people who may be in the same position.

“Scarlet developed a brain tumour when she was about 18 months old. It affected her balance so she had to be operated on, but she died during the operation to try to remove the tumour.

“Within a month and a half of having the tumour she had died from it.

“We then saw this advert about the charity helping children with brain tumours and brain injuries and supporting their families and it said it was not funded, so we thought we would do something to help.

“We thought a casino night would be quite a different event.”

The Stazickers are pulling out all the stops to recreate something of the atmosphere of the famous Nevada gambling playground, with casino tables offering blackjack and roulette.

There will also be a photo booth, a DJ, a raffle to swell the fund-raising total further and a buffet.

The event is also being given a personal touch as those trying their luck at the casino tables will gamble with artificial money which will have Scarlet’s picture printed on it.

The casino event for the Child Brain Injury Trust in memory of Scarlet Stazicker is at St Aidan’s Parish Centre in Winstanley on Saturday, November 9.

Tickets are available from Brian’s hairdressing salon on St Pauls Avenue in return for a donation.

For more information about the charity visit childbraininjurytrust.org.uk