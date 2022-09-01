Wigan couple who 'always have a good time' celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James and Elsie Collier, who now live in Marus Bridge, received a card from the Queen to mark their diamond wedding anniversary.

Elsie, now 82, originally comes from Beech Hill and is a former payroll supervisor, while James, 85, from Aspull, served in the Navy.

The pair met on September 26, 1957, at the Empress Dance Hall in Wigan and started a relationship.

Jim and Elsie Collier

Marrying five years later on September 1, 1962 at St David’s Church in Aspull, the Colliers have had a happy and successful marriage spanning seven decades.

The couple went on to have two children, before becoming grandparents to two children and great-grandparents to three children.

When asked about the secret to a such a long marriage, Elsie said: “I don’t really have a secret!

Jim and Elsie Collier on their wedding day

"We enjoy travelling together and attending musicals, our interests are very similar which is a plus.”

Upon reaching their diamond anniversary, the couple celebrated in their daughter’s garden with family and close friends.

James and Elsie spend a considerable amount of time together and state that their likes and dislikes help them maximise the fun that they have.

They particular enjoy dining out and watching rugby, whether that is Wigan Warriors’ matches or their grandson’s rugby team at weekends.