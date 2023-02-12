Wigan couple who met over a vanilla slice celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Harry Dickinson met future wife Renee in his parents’ bakery on Mill Lane in Appley Bridge, where she went for the sweet treat.

The couple fell in love and were married at St Anne’s Church in Shevington on January 25, 1958.

Renee and Harry Dickinson celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary

They have one son Gareth, 62, who will be celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary with wife Sharon in March, as well as grandson Michael and four great-granddaughters.

Mr Dickinson worked as a production foreman at Harvey’s bakery, in New Springs, in the 1960s and was the gardener for Shevington Parish Council until he retired in 2001.

He became well-known in Shevington for driving his three-wheeled Reliant car, often with a trailer on the back and a sit-and-ride tractor in it.

Mr and Mrs Dickinson, both now 86 and living on Mill Lane, received a card from King Charles III to celebrate their blue sapphire anniversary.