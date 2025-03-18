A jury has ruled that a police officer’s late night road pursuit of a young Wigan couple’s van contributed to a crash which tragically claimed their lives.

Ryan Duffy, 24, from Ashton and Golborne 20-year Ellie Marsden were found dead inside a Citroen Berlingo on a Cumbrian country lane at around 7.30am on September 5 2021.

Today Ellie’s grieving mother said that the family felt that years of campaigning had been vindicated by the verdict which in part blamed police for the fatal collision. She also said they suffered daily “crippling pain” from their loss and paid tribute to a loving and caring daughter.

The van had left the road in darkness in the early hours of September 5 2021, and collided with a tree several miles from the village of Kings Meaburn, near Appleby-in-Westmorland. An inquest at Carlisle Coroner’s Court heard the couple had travelled from their homes to Appleby at 10pm on September 4. They booked into a hotel at the town’s historic castle for the night. “I just want to make her happy with a night away,” Ryan told the hotel duty manager. The couple visited the to nearby Hare and Hounds pub for two hours. At around 12.30am, CCTV footage captured them leaving the premises and returning to a parked Berlingo van, which drove onto a main town road heading towards the castle. Their presence was also noted by PC Craig Stevenson, a standard response officer on patrol who decided to follow and monitor the van’s movements.

He watched as the driver went the wrong way along a one-way street. PC Stevenson continued following, seeking to stop the car and speak with the driver. His own Ford Transit vehicle data showed repeatedly travelling above the speed limit both in Appleby and then rural roads as he attempted, unsuccessfully, to catch up with the van. Both vehicles turned on to a country lane known as Long Rigg. At that stage, PC Stevenson lost sight of the van. He stopped and sent a radio message to his control room. He was a mere 170m from where the crashed Berlingo was later found. “Just had a vehicle make off from me on the back roads from Appleby,” the officer reported, before turning around. He had never managed to log the van’s registration number nor the vehicle’s make during a four-minute journey. He told jurors the opportunity to activate blue lights to attempt a safe stoppage did not arise. PC Stevenson confirmed he was trained to follow and stop vehicles but not to engage in any pursuit which, he explained, was a “high risk activity” for any officer or people in a subject vehicle. At no stage, he told jurors, did he believe he was involved in a “spontaneous pursuit”, as defined by College of Policing policy. This dictates that if a subject driver is aware of police presence, fails to stop and a pursuit begins, a non-trained pursuit officer must immediately inform a control room and disengage. “I didn’t believe it was a pursuit,” PC Stevenson told assistant coroner Joseph Hart during the inquest. After listening to evidence over the course of a week, a jury concluded, on the balance of probabilities, that Ryan had become aware of the officer’s presence while driving out of Appleby. Ryan took evasive action, the jury found, unanimously, resulting in a spontaneous pursuit. The 11-strong panel concluded that there were a number of factors contributing to the deaths. One was excess alcohol, with a post-mortem reading from Ryan’s bloodstream showing he was between two and three times the legal drink-drive limit; along with other intoxicants, cocaine and ketamine also being found in his system. Another factor, jurors found, was driver error, with Ryan failing to negotiate a bend on which he crashed. A third factor was the fact that neither he nor Ellie had been wearing seat belts. And a fourth was PC Stevenson following the van. “On the balance of probabilities the police officer was engaged in a spontaneous pursuit of Ryan, and this contributed to causing the crash,” concluded jurors. Relatives of Ellie wept as the conclusions were delivered by a jury foreman. Coroner Mr Hart offered his sympathies to the loved ones of care assistant Ellie and Ryan, a United Utilities leakage engineer. “There is literally nothing I can say to diminish your loss and the tragedy of your loss,” he said.

After the hearing Ellie’s mum Kelly Kennedy said: “We would like to thank the Coroner and the jury for their thorough and detailed approach.

"The conclusions they have reached have vindicated all that I have been fighting for over the last three and a half years.

"The officer’s pursuit of Ryan out of Appleby was a significant contributory factor in my daughter’s death.

“The daily pain we have had to endure ever since losing our beautiful daughter Ellie is crippling.

"No parent should have to go through losing a child and especially in such horrific circumstances.

"Ellie is and was the most loving, kind and caring daughter, who had her whole life ahead of her.

"She was more than just a daughter, she was my best friend and the best friend of her heartbroken sister Chloe.

"Our lives are completely shattered without her here in our arms and we will ache for her for the rest of our lives.

"Ellie, I love and miss you more than life, and me, your dad, your family and friends will ache for you for all eternity.

Alice Wood of Farleys Solicitors said: “This is an extremely tragic death of a young couple. Their families have waited for over three and a half years for this inquest and have had to fight for the truth so that they can find out the full circumstances in which Ellie and Ryan died.

“The jury’s findings have confirmed the families’ suspicions that the pursuit by the officer was a contributing factor to the deaths and that the officer should have stopped following the vehicle earlier on.”

A Cumbria police spokesman said: “The Constabulary has supported the coronial process and respects the findings and conclusions of the inquest today. We will now review these and consider any actions, learning, training or changes in procedures that need to take place.

“This incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the tragic incident in 2021 who returned the investigation back to the Constabulary. We will contact the IOPC regarding today’s conclusions.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of Ellie Marsden and Ryan Duffy at this very difficult time.”