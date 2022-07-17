Wigan cyclists brave the sunshine to ride from Manchester to Blackpool for charity

A team of 70 hospice fund-raisers took part in The Christie Manchester to Blackpool bike ride, organised by Bike Events, in which thousands of people ride to help various charities.

Among the cyclists was Darren Winrow, from Hindley, who has done the ride 10 times since his mother died of cancer, and Shane Carroll, from Abram, who rode in memory of his mum, dad and nan, who were all cared for by the hospice.

Scott Grady, from Haigh, and Dave Grimshaw, from Standish, raised £1,400 for the hospice through both the bike ride and Windermere triathlon, while Beech Hill post office’s manager Dilesh Ladva collected £600 with support from his customers.

Sophie Cannon, the hospice’s fund-raising and lottery manager, said: “I’d like to thank each and every one of our bike riders for doing the ride on such a hot day and for their generous support, which means so much to us.

“A huge thank you must go to the volunteers who helped out on the day, as well as Tyrers Coaches, Galloways, Tesco Wigan, Asda Golborne and Hovis for proving the transport and the refreshments.

“As a charity, events like this are essential as we receive less than a third of our funding from Government and want to ensure that everyone who needs hospice care in our borough can receive it.”

