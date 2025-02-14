Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan adventurer said he felt he was “cycling into treacle” as he faced extreme winds riding across South America and low oxygen levels summitting the highest mountain on the continent.

Oli France, 34, from Standish, marked the third leg of his mammoth challenge named the Ultimate Seven Project with the aim of cycling across the lowest geographical point before climbing the highest point on seven continents.

The expedition leader completed his first leg in Africa in September 2023, cycling across Lac Assal in Djibouti before climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, and did his second leg in North America, cycling and climbing from America’s Death Valley to Denali in May 2024.

Oli France spent 18 days cycling as part of his challenge across South America

For the third leg, Oli covered 1,730 miles, starting at Laguna del Carbon – a salt lake in Argentina which sits 105m (344ft) below sea level – and finishing at the summit of Aconcagua, the highest mountain in South America, which took 34 days to complete.

The mountain is located in the Andes region and has an elevation of 6,961m, which Oli said was “absolutely exhausting” because of low oxygen levels in the mountains while he carried 50kg of gear and equipment.

“By the time we were on the final summit push, our progress had slowed right down and at that point, due to the thin air, winds and cold, you’re lucky if you can do five or six steps without stopping for a breath,” he said.

“It really is absolutely exhausting.”

Oli France

Oli spent eight to 13 hours cycling solo and averaging 95 miles a day, where he battled “49mph winds” and “temperatures up to 43 degrees” across the Patagonia desert.

“The hardest part mentally was the solo ride just cycling into these extremely strong headwinds,” he said.

“It feels like cycling into treacle. It’s like one of those bad dreams where you’re desperately trying to get somewhere and you just can’t make any forward progress.”

Oli spent 18 days cycling where he encountered snakes, tarantulas, rheas, llamas and armadillos before taking a few rest days so he could join his climbing partner to take on the Aconcagua summit, which they completed in 13 days.

Oli France finished at the summit of Aconcagua, the highest mountain in South America

He admits he experienced “a bit of a wobble” and doubted whether he would reach the summit, but said his main motivation was to inspire his daughter, aged four, and his two-year-old son.

“When things got really hard, I would imagine a future conversation with my two young children where I said to them, ‘Look, I had a dream once, and I tried it, but it was too hard, so I gave up’,” he said.

“Thought of having that conversation with them was so unthinkable that it just spurred me on to keep going.”

He said reaching the summit was the highlight of his challenge, adding that seeing “the scale of the Andes and being in that environment was really spectacular”.

Oli hopes his challenge will encourage others to chase their dreams.

The next part of his multi-year project will see him take on Asia, cycling from the Dead Sea and climbing Mount Everest which he hopes to take on next spring.