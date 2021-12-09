Wigan dad goes bananas on a fund-raising walk with his friend

After playing a vital role helping his friend Paul Ellis, who lost both legs, crawl up Snowdon the pair decided to walk 50 miles dressed as bananas from Widnes to Halifax over 24 hours.

They are raising money for the charity Amp Camp Kids, to send six children on a life-changing holiday to Tenerife where they will stay in a 10-bedroom villa and meet other children who have shared amputation experiences.

David, an NHS worker from Kitt Green, said: “We chose to walk to Halifax because it is where the founder of the charity Ben Lovell lives. The retreat is fully-funded by the charity which is just incredible and we wanted to help them raise the money.

Paul Ellis and David Parr

“I’m hoping that this fund-raising journey is going to be an on-going thing.”

David has raised money for charities in the past and only recently became acquainted with Ben. He said: “I came across him on Facebook after seeing a post walking group and got in touch.

“From then on I’ve became really attached with the charity and all the fundraising I do now is for them.”

Amp Camp Kids has recently achieved charity status and David believes everything is moving the right direction for them.

Currently there are two retreats for next year and it is hoped that the £1,500 David and Paul aim to raise can go towards providing more getaways later next year.

The charity has been extremely appreciative of David and Paul’s efforts, with some of the children sending a video of encouragement to the pair.

David added: “The video brought a tear to my eye. These children are so inspiring and for them to send us good luck messages was really humbling.

“There are currently three children involved with the charity and we hope this walk will help bring some publicity to the amazing work that they do and encourage more families to attend the retreats.”