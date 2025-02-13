A bereaved dad has issued fresh calls for schools to promote water safety better after an inquest into his schoolboy son’s death at a Wigan lake.

Alex Crook, 15, entered the water at Scotman’s Flash with friends on Saturday, September 7 – despite not being able to swim – but got into trouble when the lake became unexpectedly deeper.

An inquest last month heard that walker Dan Gilboa jumped into the water to rescue him and pulled him onto a boat driven by Nathan Scarll, business manager for Wigan Council’s Be Well Outdoors, who took him to a jetty near the water sports centre and began CPR.

Emergency services rushed to Scotman’s Flash and Standish High School pupil Alex was taken to Wigan Infirmary, but sadly he could not be saved.

The inquest was told there were only two small signs warning of the dangers of cold water on the site – neither of which Alex and his friends walked past that day – though six new signs have since been erected.

No life-saving equipment was available at Scotman’s Flash, amid fears it could be vandalised, but there are now plans to install throw lines.

Coroner John Pollard sent a Prevention of Future Deaths report to land owner Wigan Council reflecting his concerns about wording on the new signs and the location of rescue equipment planned for Scotman’s Flash.

He also highlighted that three schools in the borough were not providing mandatory swimming lessons for pupils, something which should be available for all children.

Alex, from Orrell, did not have lessons while he was a pupil at Mab’s Cross Primary School, the inquest heard, though that is not one of the three schools currently failing to provide them.

Mr Pollard’s report to the council said: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”

Alex’s dad Neil Crook, who lives in Ashton, has dedicated himself to campaigning on water safety since his son’s death.

He launched the Awareness for Alex campaign, which not only aims to educate youngsters about the need to have swimming lessons and the dangers of swimming in open water, but also to fund rescue equipment and signage.

He is backing the coroner’s recommendations to ensure swimming lessons are provided and wants more education about water to help protect children and prevent further tragedies.

Mr Crook said: “The danger of the water is there all the time – whether it’s during warm weather when kids are playing in it, or when it’s frozen and looks safe to walk on. Children need to understand how important it is to keep well away.

“Schools can really help to promote this. It doesn’t need to cost a lot or involve a lot of effort, it’s just about making children aware, reminding them of the dangers as many times as we can. There are better and safer places to go and play.

“You have no idea what lies beneath the surface of the water. While school swimming lessons are great and will undoubtedly help children to be safe, in outdoor water you just don’t realise the dangers. If all of a sudden you’re plunged into deep or icy water, the cold water can paralyse the whole body and the worst case scenario can become reality.

“We will never get over losing Alex and we don’t want another family to have to go through this pain. Through helping to campaign for water safety, we will hopefully save lives in the future.”

Mr Crook and his family are trying to raise £10,000 to pay for warning signs and life-saving equipment for use in Wigan and further afield.

So far Alex’s classmates at Standish High School have donated £1,835 from their Christmas appeal, while the school is also planning a raffle and, when the weather gets better, an annual football match.

A separate raffle held earlier this week by the Awareness For Alex campaign raised £680.

More events are being planned to boost the coffers, including a charity night on Saturday, August 16 at Wigan Cricket Club, which has the financial backing of Wigan Warriors’ main sponsor Greenmount Projects.

Mr Crook said: “We know councils don’t have limitless budgets, but that is no excuse not to have the correct safety equipment in place. Hopefully if we can help to raise some money specifically for things that will save lives in the water, this will make it something they will be much more inclined to do.”

The Crook family is being supported by law firm Slater and Gordon as they seek answers over Alex’s death and why no safety equipment or signs were present at Scotman’s Flash.

Samantha Williams, senior associate at Slater and Gordon, said: “The loss of Alex has absolutely devastated his family and understandably they have questions as to why there were no signs to tell Alex and his friends not to enter the water, and why there was no lifesaving equipment available for when the worst did happen.

“In Alex’s memory, they are now tirelessly campaigning for greater awareness of the dangers that exist in open water, which many children just don’t realise. Education lies at the root of this positive change and we absolutely support Neil in his efforts to speak out in the hope of saving other lives.”

To support Mr Crook’s fund-raising efforts and the Awareness for Alex campaign, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/neil-crook.