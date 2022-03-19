Liam Worrall being interviewed after his big win

Lighting manufacturer Liam Worrall said he had forgotten he had had a punt in the free ITV7 competition until he found out late at night that he had hit the jackpot.

He had correctly selected all five winners at the Cheltenham Festival during its first day of racing on Tuesday March 15 plus two further races from other meets to land the giant prize.

In an interview on ITV he said that on discovering the huge windfall he “did a bit of a dance round the bedroom” then called his dad.

He added: “I went into work on Wednesday morning and told the boss that I wouldn’t be working overtime this weekend. He was happy for me.”

Liam said that he would spend his winnings on a house deposit, clearing debts and a nice holiday in New York. And if he had any left over, then maybe he would get a new car too.

Liam became a dad nine months ago and he said that the impact on the win would probably be the greatest on his daughter.

He added: “This changes her life more than ours and I can’t wait to tell her the story when she’s older.

"She will be telling all her school friends in the playground when she is older.”

Liam said he would be carrying on entering the ITV7 because he still had as a good a chance as anyone to win it.