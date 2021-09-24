Wigan dance school students enjoy success at international level with England

Two students from Miss Sutcliffe Academy have performed well at the Dance World Cup

Lexi-Mia Dermott-Denton and Ellie-Rose Fenney, both 13, from the Miss Sutcliffe Academy in Pemberton, won an array of medals at the Dance World Cup between them.

The contest took place in Telford in front of a panel of judges, with a video link used to match the dancers against overseas countries.

Dance teacher and Ellie-Rose’s mum, Jennifer Fenney, said: “It was nice for them to compete for the first time. They’ve been dancing since they were three.

“It’s about having fun and enjoying what they are doing but getting selected is a big achievement and they have to put a lot of hard work in.

“The competition was really well run, the organisers dealt with the situation really well, it was great.

“Next year we are going to audition again, and hopefully they get selected.

“We will try to enter a few other things so the girls get to do a few dances.”

The two girls, who attend Hawkley Hall and Dean Trust Wigan, won silver in a ballet duet.

Individually, Lexi-Mia won bronze for “vine fairy repertoire” solo, and Ellie-Rose won gold in her “acro” solo and bluebird repertoire solo, as well as picking up silver for her classical ballet solo.

Ellie-Rose was also invited to perform in the gala at the conclusion of the Dance World Cup, which is an honour bestowed on selected students.