Wigan dancer to perform for the Queen at Windsor Castle platinum jubilee pageant

Lindsey Alexander has been starring in shows from Wednesday to Saturday May 11 to 14 before the climactic finale takes place in Her Majesty’s presence on Sunday May 15, which will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub and feature a host of celebrity guests including Dame Helen Mirren, Ant ‘n’ Dec, Sir Trevor McDonald and Sir David Jason, Sir Mo Farrah and Dame Kelly Holmes .

The 39-year-old mum is the assistant choreographer and dancer for the dance company, Emerald storm, which is an Irish show represented by Prestige Productions.

The group will perform traditional Irish dancing for the Queen, and they will be accommodated within the grounds of Windsor Castle during their stay.

Lindsey’s partner, John-Phillip and daughter, Sofia will be travelling to London to watch and support her in the spectacular event.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will be hosting ITV's Platinum Jubilee celebrations which will see 1,300 performers and 500 horses take to the stage, which will be split into four acts and each will have a different host, from Mission: Impossible's Tom Cruise to Alan Titchmarsh.

Lindsey said: “We were scouted to perform at the event from when Emerald Storm did a tour back in 2018.

“We usuallly perform Irish fused with tap but within the Queen’s Jubilee we’re going to be doing traditional Irish dancing.

"I couldn’t really take it in before, but it’s only as it’s getting closer and we’re finding out all the details and things, that I’m starting to realise that this is huge, it’s amazing!

"I don’t think I’ll actually believe it though until we’re stood in Windsor gardens and then I’ll be like, wow, what an acheivement!

“What a thing to be a apart of, it’s history.

“I’m really lucky that we have managed to get my partner, John-Phillip, down and my daughter, Sofia, to watch.”

Lindsey has previously performed with Dolly Parton in Tennesse and in Vegas doing shows, as well as on cruise ships.

The show, Emerald Storm, will be also touring in 2023.