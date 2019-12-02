Wigan dancers’ delight as they head for final of prestigious contest

Two twinkled-toed young Wigan dancers are stepping their way to a famous London venue for the national final of a prestigious talent search.

Maisie Pugh and Lucy Booth, from Abram, are through to the final of Teen Star and will perform at the O2 Arena in the capital city next February.

The duo made their way through the competition’s closed auditions and two rounds of regional contests to book their place in the grand finale.

The success represents the culmination of hours of hard work for the two 11-year-olds under the support and expert teaching of Michelle Knight at Impulse Dance Academy in Golborne.

Friends Maisie and Lucy started dancing together around two years ago and had success at Wigan’s Got Talent last year as well as competing in a string of contests around the North West.

Maisie’s proud mum Stephanie said: “Going down to London is so exciting for them. I think it almost makes it more special because they’re best friends.

“Maisie and Lucy hit it off as a dance duo straight away. They decided to enter Wigan’s Got Talent in 2018 and did competitions in the North West. They’re always winning so then we decided to go for Teen Star.

“They are both doing four or five days a week and they are there at the studio for hours. Michelle has also put a massive effort in with the choreography. They just love it.

“They’re not nervous about going to the O2 at all, they’re just excited. Getting to the O2 is winning for them.”

The talented two performers dance a range of styles but their routines for Teen Star are contemporary.

The competition has been quite demanding as at one point they had just four weeks to learn a completely new routine between rounds of the contest.

Maisie, who is home schooled, and Golborne High School pupil Lucy now have a bit more time to come up with the perfect dance for the final and are currently thinking of showcasing their skills to the strains of I’m A Survivor by Destiny’s Child.

The winners of the grand final will be crowned in February in front of a crowd including industry insiders, celebrity guests, record labels and casting companies personnel and theatre agents.

Winners for both the singing and dancing category will be selected on the day.

The victors will be picked by a high-profile judging panel including professional dancers and singers, producers and record label staff.

Find out more about the contest at teenstarcompetition.co.uk